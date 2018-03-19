Jeff Jarrett Speaks On Current Impact Wrestling Regime, Former TNA Star’s Success In WWE, More

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Ryan Ryder on the latest edition of Main Event Radio (transcript courtesy of PWinsider.com) to talk about various topics.



Success of former TNA talents in WWE:

“I remember being in a car driving back from an event when AJ [Styles] made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble in Orlando with chants in the arena at deafening levels. It’s well documented in our careers how we worked together professionally and personally. His days at TNA and then working with him at New Japan. Now here we are heading into Wrestlemania in 2018, I’m getting inducted to the Hall of Fame and he’s the WWE Champion. Bobby Roode has worn WWE gold. Samoa Joe, injured now but the prominence that he’s had. I’m very very happy for those guys and excited for Wrestlemania weekend.”



Jeremy Borash:

“He’s a guy who’s worn many hats whether it be ring announcer, backstage announcer, creative side, production side, a little bit of everything. I’m so excited for him and we’ve had some communications over the past month. I think this kind of opportunity is a refresh for him. The creative, production, and talent juices in whatever role they have him play; he will exceed their [WWE’s] expectations. Had a lot of great times and created a lot of great stuff with him.”



Current Impact Wrestling regime:

“I wish them nothing but the best and will leave it at that. The company has had lots of up’s and down’s. That goes without saying. The wrestling industry needs as many thriving promotions as possible and I wish all those guys nothing but the best.”