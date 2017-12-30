Jeremy Borash Reveals That The Hardys Wanted Him With Them For Their WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross interviewed Impact Wrestling’s Jeremy Borash for The Ross Report podcast. Here are the highlights:

On Scott D’Amore and Don Callis running Impact Wrestling:

“The transition has been great and I think with Scott D’Amore we’ve seen what he [has] brought to the table. I’ve worked with him for well over a decade… actually, way longer than that, come to think of it. Now, it [has] been too long I’ve actually worked with him now, so he [has] been along the ride and he [has] been one of those guys you know is going to be right in the thick of things with you. As far as Don Callis goes, I’ve met him and worked with him a few times and I think he represents a good corporate side of things. He has experience in the boardroom, which is important these days. Actually, as a media company, you’ve got to know what you’re doing in there. And as things progress, it’s not necessarily hitting the reset button because I think that has been done a few times. Really, I think a whole new outlook from a business standpoint on where this is going and where it needs to go to survive.”

On how The Hardys wanted to bring in Borash for their latest WWE run:

“We [Borash and the Hardys] wanted to continue to work together no matter where it was. Yeah, it was one of those [things] where we had such chemistry together that we really felt like after at some point, things could have gone in any direction and we really could have gone on to call our own shots as well. Obviously, there [were] different things that happened and it was one of those things that happened so fast. And we just had such a great chemistry together creatively. We had series options. We had a lot of things on the table before it all happened and they ended up going back to WWE.”