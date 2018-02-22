Jericho Network Adds Sean Waltman’s Podcast – Details

The following was sent to us:

Earlier this year, Westwood One confirmed the move of Chris Jericho’s podcast “Talk Is Jericho” and his Jericho Network onto the Westwood One Podcast Network. Now, just over a month into their deal, the Jericho Network is expanding by adding former nWo and DX wrestler Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and his popular AfterBuzz TV “X-Pac 1, 2, 360″ podcast to their roster of shows. X-Pac 1, 2, 360 was launched at the AfterBuzz TV Network over a year ago and has since become one of the most popular and critically acclaimed wrestling podcasts. AfterBuzz TV will continue to produce X-Pac 1, 2, 360 for the Jericho Network.

“Chris [Jericho] and I have known each other for most of our 30 years in wrestling,” said Waltman. “We’ve had many great matches in the ring & now I couldn’t be more excited to work with him again, teaming with Jericho Network in bringing X-Pac 1, 2, 360 to Westwood One Podcast Network!”

“After only a few weeks at my new home of Westwood One, I’m proud to announce that X-Pac 1, 2, 360 featuring Sean Waltman is the first addition of 2018 to The Jericho Network!” Jericho said. “While I’ve always respected Sean’s abilities as a performer and his understanding of the wrestling biz is second to none, it’s his tendency to spit the truth and tell it like it is that I’ve come to respect about him the most. Basically he’s not afraid to stir up some shit…and I like that!”

“Chris Jericho’s podcast network features an enormous array of talent,” said Kelli Hurley, SVP Digital Partnerships, Westwood One. “We knew that our partnership with The Jericho Network would be super successful and we weren’t wrong. Chris and his team are a huge part of the Westwood One Podcast Network’s explosive growth and we are stoked to have them along on our journey to the top!”

Keven Undergaro, AfterBuzz TV Founder, “Chris continues to reinvent himself in the squared circle while crushing the game in the digital one. Sean hosts one of the most honest and revealing wrestling podcasts. Having been a member of the two greatest wrestling alliances in history, his podcast gives fans the rarest glimpse behind the curtain. Along with making outstanding content, AfterBuzz TV’s mission is to help uplift and advance artists and talent so naturally we’re thrilled for Chris and Sean and will continue to help however we can.”

Maria Menounos, AfterBuzz TV CEO, “Chris and Sean joining forces is a one – two punch like no other in podcasting. I especially love it when talent embraces entrepreneurship. I’m so happy for Chris and the Jericho Network and for Sean who has worked so hard.”

Waltman’s first guests on X-Pac 1, 2, 360 since the official announcement, are WrestleMania legend Shawn Michaels and 5x Emmy winner, director of 30 for 30’s Nature Boy, Rory Karpf. The podcast, as well as the rest of the Jericho Network roster of shows, are available for free on iTunes and the Apple Podcast app.

ABOUT WESTWOOD ONE

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media, offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news and entertainment content to 245 million listeners each week across an audio network of 8,000 affiliated broadcast radio stations and media partners. Westwood One is the largest audio broadcast network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the Olympics, Westwood One Backstage, the GRAMMYs, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the Billboard Music Awards. The rapidly growing Westwood One Podcast Network delivers popular network and industry personalities and programs. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening.

ABOUT JERICHO NETWORK

Highly ranked on iTunes, Talk is Jericho features lively and entertaining interviews by Renaissance man Chris Jericho with some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, pro wrestling, music, television, movies, and pop culture. Talk is Jericho generates 250,000 downloads per episode on average, in part to Jericho’s massive appeal, conversational style, no-holds barred candor, and impressive versatility.

The Jericho Network features podcast hosts and content creators hand-picked by Chris. Podcasters represented by Westwood One include multi-talented Latino Lucha Libre legend Konnan, wrestler and pop culture addict Raven, music journalist Mitch Lafon, and comedians Team Tiger Awesome, featuring Clint Gage, Nick Mundy, and Michael Truly.

ABOUT X-PAC 1, 2, 360

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Founder of AfterBuzz TV Keven Undergaro are teaming up together to bring a podcast with a full circle look at life from outside the squared circle. AfterBuzz TV presents X-Pac 1, 2, 360. X-Pac has many stories to tell that may help listeners relate, inspire them in their own lives, or just be entertained. And of course, there will be guests. So plan on seeing his group of usual suspects along with a mix of wrestlers, celebrities, and comedians. X-Pac has known and shared many road trips, locker rooms, and life moments with these guests. Where these conversations will go? No one knows, but we do know they will be entertaining. With X-Pac, guests are just friends hanging out having a chat about old times and new frontiers. Listening to these conversations will make you feel like you are a fly on the locker room, green room, or bar wall.