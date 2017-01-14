Jerry Lawler Appearing On WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler just announced that he will be returning to WWE TV this coming Tuesday night in Memphis. Lawler will be bringing back his “King’s Court” segment, which hasn’t been seen on WWE programming in several years.

As noted, SmackDown will also feature Carmella taking James Ellsworth on a shopping trip and a steel cage match with Alexa Bliss defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Becky Lynch.

Lawler tweeted the following on his return: