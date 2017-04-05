Jerry Lawler Critical Of The House Of Horrors Match From WWE Payback
On Jerry Lawler’s latest podcast, he expressed his disappointment in the House of Horrors match from this past Sunday’s WWE Payback PPV:
“I was so looking forward to the House of Horrors match because I’m such a big horror movie fan. I’m such a fan of these kind of things. I was really, really excited about this.
The WWE, they have the opportunity and they have the people to put together some really great special effects. I guess my problem was I got my expectations up too high. I guess I expected more scary stuff.
I’m not scared of baby dolls.”
You can check out the podcast below: