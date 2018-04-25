Jerry Lawler Drops Hint That Women Superstars May Get Big Payday For Not Working WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler and guest Jim Cornette talked about the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia during the most recent episode of Dinner With The King.

Lawler noted that he is worried he won’t be able to use his ‘King’ name during the broadcast as he will be on the panel during the Kickoff Show as it may come off as offensive to the royal family.

The two legends also talked about the fact that women cannot wrestle at the show. Cornette suggested that WWE give the women a hefty payday while they stay at home. Lawler replied with, “I think that’s exactly what’s happening.”

H/T to Pro Wrestling Sheet for the transcript