Jerry Lawler Files Lawsuit Over His Son’s Death

TMZ.com is reporting that Jerry “The King” Lawler is suing Hardeman County, TN over the death of his son Brian Christopher. Lawler is reportedly seeking over $3 million dollars in damages. TMZ noted the following about the lawsuit:

– In the suit, Lawler also alleges that a correctional officer at the jail had noticed Brian in the corner of his cell with a towel over his head … but walked past him to take out the gargabe instead of checking on him.

– Even the rescue was bungled, according to Lawler who says the jail was so ill-prepared for a suicide attempt, that they only had children’s scissors to cut him free.

– Lawler says he was “promised” Brian would get proper treatment for his issues which is why Jerry decided to NOT pay the money to bail him out. Lawler feels betrayed, saying the Sheriff ultimately failed to provide Brian with ANY treatment.