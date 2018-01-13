Jerry Lawler & Former WWE Star Working Tonight’s CWA Wrestle Raise IV

Jerry Lawler and Carlito are slated to appear at CWA Wrestle Raise IV tonight. The promotion sent out the following:

LIVE! PRO WRESTLING!



Saturday, January 13 at 7 p.m. | North Little Rock, AR



ONLY (19) THIRD ROW SEATS LEFT!

CWA #WrestleRaise IV “Arm Bars for Alex” is only ONE WEEK AWAY! The event everyone is talking about will go down Saturday, January 13, 7 p.m., at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock, AR.

Ticket Info

Due to high demand, we encourage you to order your tickets today online or call 479-518-4191.

* VIP Table is SOLD OUT

* Front Row is SOLD OUT

* Second Row is SOLD OUT

* Only (19) 3rd Silver VIP 3rd Row Reserved seats are left. These excellent seats are only $25 and include 6:00 PM Meet & Greet Access.

* $12 General Admission Seats are also available and don’t forget about our Family Four Pack for just $40!

CLICK HERE to order your tickets or call 479-518-4191!