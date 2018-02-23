Jerry Lawler On Jeff Jarrett Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Glenn Moore sent along the following:

On this week’s ‘Dinner With The King,’ hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore welcome the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018, Jeff Jarrett. The show features some classic clips featuring Jarrett in Memphis and WWE.

The King and Jarrett talk about the induction announcement, who called him about it, and much more! The two even talk a little about the Memphis days.

Also, The King and Glenn talk about King’s match with James Ellsworth from over the weekend, new MLB rules, and much more!