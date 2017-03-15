Jerry Lawler On Not Wrestling For WWE, SmackDown Top 10, Fans On Shane McMahon

– Above are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh.

– It will be interesting to see what big stunt Shane McMahon has planned for his WrestleMania 33 match against AJ Styles. WWE has a new poll asking fans the craziest, most extreme moment of Shane’s career – jumping off the top of Hell in a Cell through the announce table at WrestleMania 32, getting tossed through the glass by Kurt Angle at King of the Ring 2001, being knocked off the top of the entrance stage by Steve Blackman at SummerSlam 2000 or hitting Big Show with an elbow drop from the top of the Titantron at Backlash 2001. As of this writing, 55% went with the WrestleMania 32 moment while 19% voted for Backlash 2001 and 19% also voted for SummerSlam 2000.

– The second episode of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler’s “Dinner with The King” podcast is now available. You can listen below. Co-host Glenn Moore sent word that Lawler stated he feels WWE will never clear him to return to the ring, even with his active indie career. Lawler also noted that WWE doctors have never done an in-depth exam to clear him. Lawler also mentioned that his ideal final WrestleMania match would be against Dolph Ziggler, which ties in to his heart attack and the recent Ziggler – Lawler interaction on SmackDown. Speaking of WrestleMania, Lawler also talks about his only WrestleMania match against Michael Cole and noted that he chipped Cole’s teeth showing him a dropkick while preparing for the match.