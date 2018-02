WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler mentioned in his latest podcast that he was confronted backstage by Mark Henry at WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday because Peter Rosenberg, who is a good friend of Henry, thought that Lawler did not like him and was effectively burying him live on camera because of that.

Lawler noted that Mark Henry was the one that got Rosenberg his role with the company and that Rosenberg’s apartment is an absolute shrine to the wrestling business.