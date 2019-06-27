Jerry Lawler Possibly Returning To WWE Television For A Significant Role, Natalya

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

— When a weekly WWE studio show begins airing on FS1 this October, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler may have a significant role.

According to WrestleVotes, Fox wants Lawler to be a “main part” of the show since his “image and voice” is a familiar one.

A few days before WrestleMania 35, Triple H said that a weekly studio show would begin airing on FS1 in conjunction with the debut of SmackDown on Fox in October.

While “The King”‘s role has diminished in recent years, he’s still under contract to WWE as an on-air talent. He occasionally makes guest appearances as an announcer and as part of the pre-show panel for WWE Network events.

— Natalya and Charly Caruso give advice on how to stay healthy over the summer.

