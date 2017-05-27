Jerry Lawler Remembers The Night Owen Hart Passed Away

On the latest edition of the Dinner With The King podcast, Jerry Lawler recalled the night 18 years ago this month where Owen Hart passed away at the Over the Edge pay-per-view.

Lawler on the incident being 18 years ago (6:09 mark of the show):

“It just seems hard to believe it’s been 18 years since that night. Because that night is still so vivid in my mind.

“For some reason, I was looking around as the promo was playing. I glanced up and was looking around. And as the promo was going, I just saw something. I couldn’t say that I saw it; saw Owen actually fall. I just saw a blur.”

Lawler on rushing to Hart’s side (11:30 mark of the show):

“Once your heart is no longer beating anymore, I could just see his face turn gray, from the tip of his nose all the way down his face as the blood was settling in his body. I knew I realized that moment right then, that Owen was gone.”

