Jerry Lawler Reveals He Suffered A Stroke Weeks Before WrestleMania 34

It was revealed during the most recent episode of ‘Dinner With The King’ that Jerry “The King” Lawler had his medical emergency two weeks before WrestleMania weekend.

It was noted that Lawler suffered a stroke at his home on March 21 and was unable to speak for almost three days. Also, his face was also sagging on one side but then woke up on a Saturday morning and was 100% better and able to continue his normal routine.

He did commentary for the matches that were featured on the WrestleMania 34 pre-show alongside fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

You can check out the full podcast here.