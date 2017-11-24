Jerry Lawler Talks About WWE Being Politically Correct

During his recent podcast, Jerry Lawler talked about how WWE and society in general have become more politically correct in such a short time since the Attitude Era. Thanks to Lawler’s co-host Glenn for passing this along:

“Everybody says ‘what does PG mean?’ Think everybody gets that wrong. I don’t think they’re PG.

PG means you can be risky and and say some stuff like that, but then it’s up to the parents to decide. If that’s okay, for your kid to hear it, that’s what that means. Parental guidance.

So the parents should listen and decide whether they think this is okay for the kids, but I think what the WWE has become is PC. And, it’s what the whole world has become politically correct and worrying about offending anybody. That’s what keeps you muzzled so to speak.”

Other topics discussed during this episode include:

*Sexism in pro wrestling; if accusations would ever come to light like they are in Hollywood currently

*Did Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels make up just for television?

*Attitude Era Jerry Lawler; if he bothers him that his commentary was offensive

*Update on Kamala

*Knowing the finishes of matches while doing commentary

*Listening to Jim Ross – My Ass song

*What does it take to be successful in the WWE?

*Wins and losses in the WWE; do they matter as much as fans think?

You can listen to the podcast below: