Jerry Lawler Thinks The Ball Is In Hulk Hogan’s Court For A Return To WWE

The past few years have been a rollercoaster ride for Hulk Hogan. He returned to WWE in 2014, but the company cut ties with him in July 2015 when some leaked audio of him using racial slurs surfaced online.

Since last year, there have rumors going around saying WWE is interested in bringing him back. Jerry Lawler recently spoke out about the controversy on his podcast, Dinner With The King, and he thinks the ball is in Hulk Hogan’s court in regards to a possible return.

“In the wrestling world, you never say never. I thought it was way big overreaction what happened with Hulk in this most recent situation — the reason why he’s not in WWE at the moment. But I think that has definitely blown over. It was never a big deal, to begin with. And I don’t think anybody even thinks about that anymore. I do think a lot of people would like to see Hulk come back,” Lawler said.

“I think, right now, the ball is in Hulk’s court. If he wants to come back, I think he would definitely be able to come back.”

Jimmy Hart is a man that knows Hulk Hogan well, and he feels that Hogan will return to WWE one day.

“You have seen clips of the Hulk being sprinkled into video packages lately on WWE programming. So I think one day that Hulk will be back where he deserves to be, with the WWE. I really do,” Hart said.

This episode also includes talk about Hogan’s first few matches in Memphis, more on his career, and Hart and Lawler share some Memphis stories. You can listen to this week’s show below.