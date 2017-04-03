Jerry Lawler – WWE Fastlane News, WWE Superstars Playing With Fire (Video), Birthdays
Published On 03/04/2017 | News
– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 features Superstars playing with fire:
– WWE’s Scott Armstrong turns 57 years old today while WWE producer Sarah Stock turns 37 and former WCW star Crowbar turns 42.
– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will return to TV for the Fastlane Kickoff pre-show on Sunday but his bar & grill on Beale Street in Memphis will be hosting a Fastlane viewing party. Details are below:
The Road to Wrestle Mania! Come watch Fast Lane with us. Anybody that signs up for our texting program will get 30. Percent off. pic.twitter.com/yfylEOypnU
— Jerry Lawler's Place (@JKLBarBeale) March 3, 2017