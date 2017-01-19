Jerry Lawler – WWE Royal Rumble Update, Finn Balor Video From PROGRESS, The Rock Surprises Veteran

– As seen below, Ford called on The Rock to reveal the new 2018 Ford Mustang and he chose to surprise United States veteran Marlene Rodriguez, a combat veteran who has served three tours.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will also be working the 2017 Royal Rumble Kickoff Pre-show, according to F4Wonline.com. As noted, Lawler will be calling the thirty-man Rumble main event with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

– As noted, WWE talents Finn Balor and Tommy End appeared at last Sunday’s PROGRESS Wrestling show in Birmingham, England. Balor led a game of musical chairs for fans while End, now using the name Aleister Black in WWE NXT, lost a match to Jimmy Havoc. Below is backstage video of Balor before going out to the ring: