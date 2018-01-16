Jey Uso Arrested Over The Weekend

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso was arrested on Sunday night after the WWE live event in Hidalgo, TX.

The WWE star was charged for being Driving While Intoxicated and he was held on $500.00 bond. He was released on the same day. We hope to have more details soon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR