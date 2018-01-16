Jey Uso Arrested Over The Weekend

Current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso was arrested on Sunday night after the WWE live event in Hidalgo, TX.
The WWE star was charged for being Driving While Intoxicated and he was held on $500.00 bond. He was released on the same day. We hope to have more details soon.
Breaking News: #WWE Star #JeyUso arrested in Hidalgo, TX
Jey Usos was arrested on Sunday night after the #WWEHidalgo Live event, Usos was charged for being “Driving While Intoxicated” and he was held on $500.00 bond. He was released on the same day pic.twitter.com/p7wUYmDlHV
— Jromer0 (@Jromer0) January 16, 2018