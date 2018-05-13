Jim Cornette Explains What WWE Should Have Done For Women For Missing Greatest Royal Rumble

In an interview with Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com (transcript via Wrestling Inc), Jim Cornette commented on what he thinks WWE should have done for the women on the roster and Sami Zayn for not be allowed to work the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia last month. Here is what he had to say:

“If I was the [WWE], for tens of millions of dollars, okay, then I would say, in that case, in Saudi Arabia, I’d say, ‘okay, Sami Zayn. They don’t want you.’ And you know I’m not the biggest personal fan of El Generico, but Sami Zayn, they don’t want you, so I tell you what. I’m gonna give you 50 grand, go buy you a brand new SUV and you don’t have to make that flight. And girls: here you go. Here’s a brand new sports car for all of y’all and you don’t have to make that flight and get beat up. We’re gonna take these nut cases over there for their money.“