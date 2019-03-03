Jim Cornette Lands New Wrestling Gig

Major League Wrestling sent out the following press release:

Jim Cornette joins Major League Wrestling broadcast team

NEW YORK – Pro wrestling fans will hear from the sport’s top commentators as Major League Wrestling deepens its roster of broadcasters this spring on beIN SPORTS.

Jim Cornette, one of the sport’s greatest minds, managers and analysts has joined MLW’s extensive and talented broadcast team.

Surprising viewers last night on the live MLW Intimidation Games national network special, Jim Cornette joined play-by-play commentator Rich Bocchini to call the action ringside in Chicago.

Jim Cornette will next be heard providing his astute and provocative analysis on Saturday’s episode of MLW Fusion on beIN SPORTS at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. MLW Fusion is available to stream worldwide12pm ET / 9am PT on MLW’s YouTube channel.

“The breadth and depth of our commentator pool sets the bar,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Each commentator or analyst excels at bringing a passion for the sport which is a key driving force behind MLW’s programming.”