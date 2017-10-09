Jim Cornette Talks Santino Marella Incident, Video Surfaces Of Cornette Flashing A Crowd

Jim Cornette appeared at Bruce Prichard’s live show on Sunday night and discussed the incident with Santino Marella over the weekend:

A video, which has been censored, has surfaced of Jim Cornette flashing the crowd during his live appearance with Bruce Prichard on Sunday night. Cornette acted like he was going to urinate on a cutout of Vince Russo’s face.

Joey Ryan, whose YouPorn Plex move has been criticized by Jim Cornette, responded to the Cornette flashing with a brief statement: