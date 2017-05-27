jim-cornette

Jim Cornette Praises Recent WWE Match, How Old Is Natalya?, WWE Top 10 Brawls In The Crowds

Published On 05/27/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– On his recent podcast, Jim Cornette praised the Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne UK Title match from NXT Takeover: Chicago:

“They had a great match, a good solid match. They are wonderful proponents of mat wrestling and a lot of the World Of Sport influenced style.”

He added, “they sold everything they did and you saw the toll that it was taking on their body and you saw the pain and the reaction.”

– As noted, celebrating a birthday today is Natalya, who turns 35-years-old. Natalya was born on May 27, 1982, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. WWE posted the following on Instagram:

Happy Birthday to The Queen of Harts, @NatByNature! #HappyBirthdayNatalya

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

– The squared circle can’t always contain the melees breaking out between rival Superstars. Here are the 10 most memorable moments from brawls that broke out in WWE crowds.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.