Jim Cornette Praises Recent WWE Match, How Old Is Natalya?, WWE Top 10 Brawls In The Crowds

– On his recent podcast, Jim Cornette praised the Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne UK Title match from NXT Takeover: Chicago:

“They had a great match, a good solid match. They are wonderful proponents of mat wrestling and a lot of the World Of Sport influenced style.”

He added, “they sold everything they did and you saw the toll that it was taking on their body and you saw the pain and the reaction.”

– As noted, celebrating a birthday today is Natalya, who turns 35-years-old. Natalya was born on May 27, 1982, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. WWE posted the following on Instagram:

Happy Birthday to The Queen of Harts, @NatByNature! #HappyBirthdayNatalya

