Jim Cornette recently spoke out about his return to TNA/GFW during his podcast. Cornette said that while he has been negative about the company in the past, he likes a challenge. Cornette did admit that he hasn’t signed anything with the company besides a clearance for his likeness to be used on television.

“I’m not a member of the Global Force Wrestling roster. I’m not interested with anything full-time with any promotion.”

You can check out Cornette’s comments below: