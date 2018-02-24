Jim Duggan, Sunny, Swoggle & More Appearing At Tonight’s MCW Event

MCW SATURDAY in Hollywood; Hacksaw, Sunny, Swoggle, Kruger, New Champion, More!



Hollywood, MD – Saturday, February 24, MCW Pro Wrestling returns for “Winter Blast” at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Company, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, MD. Meet and greet at 6:30 pm, with live action at 8 pm.



Saturday will feature WWE Hall of Famers “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and Sunny, former WWE stars Hornswoggle, Adam Rose, MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight champion Joey Mercury, and more.



After this past weekend’s actions that named a new Heavyweight champion (see bit.ly/horsemenresults for full details), General Manager Phil Stamper will make a special announcement at 8 pm on Monday night about “Winter Blast” on MCW Pro Wrestling’s social media at facebook.com/mcwprowrestling, twitter.com/mcwwrestling, and instagram.com/mcwprowrestling.



Visit MCWProWrestling.com for ticket and event information. Tickets also available day of, at the door. Show support on Facebook at bit.ly/blast24.