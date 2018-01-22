Jim Johnston Discusses His WWE Departure, Today’s WWE Theme Music, Vince McMahon

Former WWE composer Jim Johnston recently spoke with Newsweek. Here are the highlights:

His WWE departure and relationship with Vince McMahon:

“My last few years with WWE were sadly filled with a lot of politics. It was disappointing because I didn’t think I could contribute in the way I would have preferred. It was probably best I’m no longer there. Well, certainly, we [Vince McMahon & I] didn’t spend time together like we used to years ago. In different ways, both of us regretted that but both of us understood the phenomenal growth of the company just prevented that from being a possibility. We got to a point where it was time to move on. I’m good with that, because I was not happy with where things were going musically in the company and I wasn’t contributing in the way I wanted to. So when Vince gave me the leaving orders, that was probably the best thing for us both.”



CFO$ and today’s WWE theme music:

“Yes, it’s fair to say. I’m not working with them so I don’t know what their directives are. All I can react to is what I’m hearing. I’m sure they’re talented guys. But what’s being produced just feels too homogenous. It’s just music that plays—it doesn’t feel like each guy is really themed. All the women have a dance music kind of thing. And it’s lots and lots of loud sound effects. What makes me the worst is not anything that happened to me, or any negativity towards those composers…I feel bad for the talent trying to build careers for themselves when I just don’t feel they’re being served well enough to become stars. Before “Stone Cold” was “Stone Cold” he was The Ringmaster. The Ringmaster’s theme was something I wrote for him. The music can make such a difference in the person and how they perform. That same guy who was dead-in-the-water as The Ringmaster, a couple of tweaks, different music, different attitude, and he becomes one of the most popular people in the history of the genre. I’m wondering who is working currently at WWE who is an absolute superstar but, who, because they’re wrapped in a homogenous piece of clothing, they’re stuck and can’t break out? I would hope they would try to really brand each guy and each woman as an individual.”