Jim Ross Addresses All Elite Wrestling Rumors

During his recent podcast, Jim Ross addressed the rumors that he has involvement with the All Elite Wrestling promotion:

“My name’s been bandied around because my WWE contract ends in March. So what? I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m not really concerned about it. I’m more concerned about celebrating my 67th birthday this week. I don’t know what the future holds. It’s not something I worry about. Many aspects of that are things I cannot control. I’m not going to invest a lot of time in drama and put my skin in the game in something I can’t control or influence.”

JR also commented on AEW President Tony Khan:

“Very very smart. Very introspective. Very analytical. Very guarded and very prepared data wise, but he’s a huge fan and he has a unique instinct and perspective on wrestling.”