Jim Ross Addresses His Long-Term Future With AEW

In an interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, Jim Ross commented on his long-term future with AEW:

“Somebody said to me the other day, they said, ‘JR, I read you signed a three-year contract with AEW and the Khan family.’ I sure did. ‘Well what are you gonna do when that’s up?’ I said, ‘Well, thanks for assuming I’ll be alive,’ number one. I like that theory. I said, ‘Here’s what I’d probably like to do: How about renew it? And get another one.’ Hey look, if our man Vin Scully can do it until his 80s — that scares some young fans right there. ‘Oh my God, that old bastard is thinking about doing this until his 80s.’ Well let’s not get carried away kids. Lighten up for instance. It’s not that bad.”