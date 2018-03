WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross has announced on his official Twitter account that he will be appearing at WrestleMania Axxess on Saturday, April 7th, the day before the WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view. He sent out the following tweet:

I’ll be at @WWE Axxess Sat from 10 am-noon & at @wrestlecon Saturday 1-3 pm. WWE Superstore at Axxess will sell my book SlobberKnocker & all JR’s deliciousness. https://t.co/XHTJGzAM2j — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 13, 2018