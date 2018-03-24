Jim Ross Believes Charlotte Flair Is The Hulk Hogan Of Women’s Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke to Bleacher Report to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

AJ Styles vs.Shinsuke Nakamura:



“They have incredible, incredible chemistry. I have extremely high expectations for that. I hope people come out of that and say, ‘My God, I didn’t know Nakamura was that good. I didn’t know Nakamura is that physical.’ AJ Styles, in my view, is the top in-ring performer in the business right now.”

Charlotte Flair:



“Charlotte Flair is the Hulk Hogan of women’s wrestling. She’s the present and the future.”



WWE signing Ronda Rousey:



“It was just a brilliant move by WWE to sign Ronda Rousey. I’ve had people stop in airports when I’m wearing my black hat to say ‘hi.’ Now they want to talk about what I think about Ronda Rousey signing with WWE. That’s worth a lot of money, man.”