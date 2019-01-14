Jim Ross Comments On AEW TV Deal, Latest Being The Elite Episode

– During his recent podcast, Jim Ross commented on All Elite Wrestling and the talk about the promotion have television deals in the works:

“I don’t think you go on and do a big presentation like those folks, the Khans, AEW, did on Tuesday if you’re not pretty damn set on your television outlet. So I think the television outlet is more set than people probably know and maybe they’re not ready to know or need to know right now.” Ross said.

“Maybe there’s an I not dotted, or T crossed or whatever, but getting on a basic cable channel to me is imperative.”

– The latest episode of Being The Elite is now online with the fallout from the All Elite Wrestling rally: