Jim Ross Comments On Asuka Heading To WWE’s Main Roster, Increasing 205 Live’s Ratings & More

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently updated his blog at JRsBarBQ.com. JR comments on Asuka moving up the main roster, what can be done to help the wrestlers of 205 Live become more exposed and more. Here are the highlights:

Asuka On The Main Roster: “Asuka is a star and will kill it at the next level without question.”

How Ratings Can Be Increased For 205 Live: “The talents on 205 Live need to find more time on either RAW or SDLIve to expose their skills to more people in hopes that those viewers will follow these talents to the WWE Network for the broadcast.”

Differences Between Working WWE Live Events & TV: “Obviously, time restraints and limitations affect how the talents perform on TV as opposed to not having those stringent issues at the live events.”