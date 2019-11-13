Jim Ross Comments On CM Punk Possibly Working With WWE Again

During his recent podcast, Jim Ross said the following regarding CM Punk possibly working with WWE again or Punk going into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I have great respect for Phil Brooks, I surely do. I think he is a marvelous performer. He is something that the business needs right now because he is real. He suspends your disbelief – amazing storyteller, but I would love to sit down and talk with him just about our friendship, not necessarily go into the mainline about what it would take to get [him] back. Any idiot can ask that question, so I think you discover those things on your own and figure out where his head is and what he wants to do.”

“Look, what if he just wants to do one match? Well, I would take him to do one match. I would build him right – get him back on television and build to one-match on-pay-per-view so you can maximize your investment.”