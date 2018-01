WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross released a statement to KOCO-TV in Norman, Oklahoma on Thursday after a judge dismissed the charges against the 17-year-old driver of the car that killed Jan Ross in March 2017.

“The system has failed us. Heartbreaking matters such as this make me wonder what our youth are being taught. It’s time we need to pay attention. Sad. Embarrassing. Makes it hard to continue loving my beloved Oklahoma.”