Jim Ross Comments On Kurt Angle Wrestling One More Match

In an interview with PWInsider.com, Jim Ross commented on Kurt Angle going into the WWE Hall of Fame and possibly wrestling one more match:

“Kurt and I communicate like everybody else in this world we live in, by text, or direct message or something. So I know he’s been working very diligently to get clean and sober for quite some time. It’s not been easy but he seems to be well on the right road to that sobriety. I think that, I don’t know this, but I would assume WWE made a thorough evaluation of where he was health-wise before they pursued this matter. And some people say, ‘Well, it’s a long time coming.’ Damn right, it’s a long time coming. But it was a long time for him to get his priorities back together and for him to stop making bad decisions. So thank God he’s doing really well. I saw him in England in October. He had a match and looked great. I can see him having a match here and there. Nobody can debate the fact if Kurt Angle can have a match. Of course he can have a match. The issue is how often do you want to saddle him up and run him back out the track and take him back to the barn and bring him back out. I just don’t see the money in that. I see a one-off deal at best. And call it a day. He doesn’t owe anybody four more matches or six more matches or anything. I think that he could have a big match if it was made that way, a significant match for WWE. A one-off deal. But if that doesn’t happen, I wrote about this on my blog on my website, I think that it’s important that we honor his career and not the fact about making this whole thing about one more match.”