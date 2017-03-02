Jim Ross Comments On Samoa Joe’s WWE Main Roster Debut And TNA, X-Pac On Seth Rollins’ Injury

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross posted a new blog entry on his official website, JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

Samoa Joe debuting on RAW: “Who Joe wrestles at ‘Mania is TBD at this time, unless it is ‘leaked,’ like Randy Orton winning the Royal Rumble match. (Are these leaks predetermined or is some one just happy to ‘share info?’) RAW was a much better debut for Samoa Joe than if he only participated in the Rumble match (unless he won it which wasn’t in the cards this go around.)”

TNA initials being dropped: “My sources tell me that Impact Wrestling is going to permanently ditch the TNA initials and that their TV tapings going forward in Orlando will be done in four day increments which will make the talents and crew happier and more productive.”

– This week on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360, the former WWE Superstar talks about Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe’s Monday Night Raw segment, which left Rollins injured. Sean also expresses disappointment in Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega, while praising AJ Styles and John Cena’s Royal Rumble match. Here are some highlights of Waltman’s comments below.

Did he believe Rollins is really injured?: “I didn’t at first. When I saw it I was thinking to myself, ahh this is good. They’re really doing that, making people think that they’re going to miss out on Seth Rollins again for WrestleMania and then they give him to them makes them feel like they got something extra. Good idea! But then I watched the end of the beatdown when he went into the [Coquina Clutch]. Really, yeah, I can see how that tweaked his right knee. The thing that just stood out to me is this beatdown should’ve been a quarter as long as it was. It’s my opinion, but I think my opinion counts, and It just seemed like it drug on and on and on. Not that everything he did wasn’t great, but still. [Three] sentons? I mean, one’s fine. I know we want to let people see what Joe does, but we didn’t have to give it all to them in one beatdown.”

On AJ Styles vs John Cena match at Royal Rumble: “Pro wrestling matches don’t get any better than that. Now OK you might go, oh yeah, because people came back at me, what about Okada/ Omega. OK, it’s subject to opinion. I didn’t say it was better. I just said they don’t get better, and they don’t. So maybe Omega/Okada was as good.”

His reaction to Omega and Okada tweeting their match was better: “How about just giving them props for having a great match? That’s what we usually do. That’s the professional thing to do…So I’m a little disappointed to have read that.”

You can listen to Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 below: