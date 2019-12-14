Jim Ross Comments On The Usage of Steroids In Wrestling

During his recent podcast, Jim Ross commented on the usage of steroids in wrestling:

“I believe that talents, all talents should get on-going medical exams. In other words, the things that are important to know: more regular blood work than normal perhaps, but certainly every week. Our guys should be checked. I think they are checked every week. But our guys in AEW should be checked every Wednesday. Blood pressure, all that good stuff is what you can do simple. Just checks and balance, and keep a record of it. Any vacillation or change should be noted. But I don’t believe that steroids is a… look, it’s a performance art. It’s not the NFL, and I’m not so sure it makes a sh*t even in the NFL. It has the same negative baggage that marijuana has. It has not been accepted widely, mass appeal… it has not been accepted widely enough to get that, ‘Ok, it’s alright.’ Now the marijuana issues are becoming that way because States are saying that legalized marijuana… and look, there’s a lot of issues that come with that. I get it folks. I get it, but the bottom line as Stone Cold would say is a lot of money is going to the bottom line of these State coffers that need the money for school books and things of that nature. As long as that money is being put to good use for the children and educating our people for one thing and for health care, things of that nature, then hell yeah. Let’s create new money, new revenue.”

You can listen to the podcast below: