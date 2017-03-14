Jim Ross Comments On WrestleMania 34 and Jack Swagger’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross posted a new blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

On possible main event of Wrestlemania 34: “What would you think about Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Title against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania in NOLA in 2018? That seems to be the direction. I like it as it would give Lesnar a one year run as champ which also would necessitate Lesnar working a few more dates on his last year of his current contract. Seems logical to me. Lesnar could defend the title monthly, if required, quite easily on an enhanced albeit manageable schedule.”

On Jack Swagger being released from WWE: “WWE announced that it has released fellow Oklahoman Jack Swagger from his WWE contract. The former Oklahoma Sooner All American Wrestler won’t have any issues getting booked. Seems like it would be strategic for Impact Wrestling would jump on the former WWE Champion when he’s legally able to appear on their TV. Swagger would also be a great addition to the NJPW roster or perhaps even ROH. I wish the former Sooner nothing but the best.”