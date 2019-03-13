Jim Ross Comments On WWE’s Treatment of Asuka

During his recent podcast, Jim Ross commented on how WWE has been using Asuka as of late:

“It has been mismanagement [of Asuka],” Ross confirmed. “I thought Asuka… the ball was dropped last year at WrestleMania after she lost her undefeated streak to Charlotte. They had a great match. Anybody that watches that match and tells me it wasn’t any good doesn’t know anything about [pro] wrestling. I think the ball was dropped there. It [has] been hard to get the momentum back going.”

“But man, as many people are tuning into the female elements of creative storytelling on RAW and SmackDown, for example, you’ve got to believe that there’s a place for another major star and I think Asuka’s it,” Ross declared. “I think she [has] been grossly under-utilized. Maybe that’ll change.”