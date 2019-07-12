Jim Ross Critical Of Fyter Fest Pre-Show, Comments On Jon Moxley

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Jim Ross was critical of the AEW Fyter Fest pre-show:

“Honestly, I wasn’t crazy about it, I do not think it sold enough of what we were doing on the main show,” Ross said. “I didn’t think it was what we needed to be doing. Now, I like comedies, when I’m drinking those are my go-to. I think we have to be selling a good sampling of what we do in the main show. If you have a pregame show for a pay-per-view, those matches shouldn’t just be filler, they should be something.”

JR also commented on Jon Moxley joining AEW:

“It is the biggest get for us I think,” Ross opined. “The timeliness of him coming fresh off WWE television, I know he wasn’t always happy with his creative, but he spent a lot of time on TV, had eyes on him and he has name recognition. He is young, athletic and passionate. He comes to work with a chip on his shoulder. He is full of energy. He is a big get, his passion and work ethic rubs off on the other guys.”