Jim Ross Did One Last Thing With WWE Today Before His Contract Expires

Today is Jim Ross’ last day under contract to WWE.

The legendary broadcaster said earlier this month on The Jim Ross Report that he’s leaving WWE once his contract expires on March 29. He recently spoke with Vince McMahon and they mutually agreed to part ways.

“I’m 67, I still feel I can get the job done doing wrestling play-by-play and I want to explore that opportunity and possibility. I’ll be moving on in a positive way, nothing but good things to say about everyone involved,” Ross said.

“You know, I have my critics in WWE as we all do, as people do when you’re there for very long. It’s a very unique community and I have no regrets. The smartest thing I ever did was come to work for Vince McMahon in 1993.”

Before Ross officially parts ways with WWE he did one last thing today: participate in an interview for a documentary on The Undertaker.

Big day…it’s the final day of my contract with @WWE after 26 years. A WWE camera crew arriving at my home today to record for an @undertaker documentary. I’m honored to be a part of it. Great way to exit. pic.twitter.com/83mWALk8Pt — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 29, 2019

There’s no official word on what’s next for Ross. While talking about his pending departure from WWE last week on ESPN’s Outside the Lines, Ross said he’s been in talks with All Elite Wrestling.

“I don’t know, [AEW and I are] talking,” Ross said. “I just haven’t signed anything yet. My people and their people are doing their thing. The only agent I grew up knowing was a State Farm agent in Oklahoma, I got a real agent now, man. So, they’re working on it. I’d like to get into some voice-over work, I’d like to do some … I wouldn’t mind having a radio gig doing college football.”