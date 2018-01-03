Jim Ross Discusses How WWE Can Bring CM Punk Back

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast where he spoke about how WWE should bring back CM Punk. Here is what JR had to say about the former WWE Champion:

“I would try to figure out a way if there’s one more run in CM Punk. And ‘one more run’ to me means this: a WrestleMania, not 10, not two, not three, a WrestleMania. Start with let’s build to the right build and the crescendo is WrestleMania. And the only other way I’d do him is have him return at WrestleMania and not be on television. Sign, train, vignettes, vignettes, little angle, boom. His first match is WrestleMania. Yeah, that way there’s no pressure on anybody.”

H/T to WrestlingInc for the transcription