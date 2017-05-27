jim-ross

Jim Ross Doesn’t Think The Rock Will Wrestle Again, Talks Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman, More

Published On 05/27/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross did an interview with The A.V. Club. Here are the highlights.

On if The Rock is going to wrestle again: “I think [The] Rock is probably gonna be out of the equation. If he runs for President, he may come back for one more match to reconnect with that audience.”

On a dream match he wants to see: “I’m a different cat though, man. I’d like to see Braun Strowman – in a big build-up – against [Brock] Lesnar. I think that’d be a nice car crash.”

You can watch the video here:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.