Jim Ross Doesn’t Think The Rock Will Wrestle Again, Talks Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman, More

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross did an interview with The A.V. Club. Here are the highlights.

On if The Rock is going to wrestle again: “I think [The] Rock is probably gonna be out of the equation. If he runs for President, he may come back for one more match to reconnect with that audience.”

On a dream match he wants to see: “I’m a different cat though, man. I’d like to see Braun Strowman – in a big build-up – against [Brock] Lesnar. I think that’d be a nice car crash.”

You can watch the video here: