Jim Ross Doing More WWE Commentary?, Matt Hardy Shoots On TNA
Published On 05/12/2017 | News
– In addition to doing commentary for the WWE UK shows on the WWE Network, there is also talk about Jim Ross also doing commentary for the upcoming WWE Women’s tournament which will likely be taped on July 13th and July 14th at Full Sail University. As previously noted, JR is expected to have various roles with the company moving forward.
– Matt Hardy continues to speak out about the current state of Impact Wrestling. Here is the latest:
If @Billy had got TNA, company/talent would've been great.
Instead, a naive @EdNordholm is now funding GFW into existence at TNA's expense. https://t.co/2ajD3OhmJr
— I AM MORE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 12, 2017