Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Eric Bischoff Being Fired By WWE

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on Eric Bischoff’s quick departure from WWE:

“I was not surprised. The only thing I would consider being surprised by was the timeframe”

“This whole scenario is set up for a succession process. Do you think that Bruce is safe? You think Bruce got a job, like a Supreme Court Justice, for life? Are you kidding? He don’t think that. I guarantee you don’t think that he knows that his time will come. It’s like football coaches. They get hired to be fired.”

“The bottom line was somebody took the fall. I didn’t think Vince put a bullet in Eric that quick, but all those guys that are in those top positions, none of them are gonna need to buy houses. They should be renting.”