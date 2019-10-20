Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Eric Bischoff Being Fired By WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on Eric Bischoff’s quick departure from WWE:

“I was not surprised. The only thing I would consider being surprised by was the timeframe”

“This whole scenario is set up for a succession process. Do you think that Bruce is safe? You think Bruce got a job, like a Supreme Court Justice, for life? Are you kidding? He don’t think that. I guarantee you don’t think that he knows that his time will come. It’s like football coaches. They get hired to be fired.”

“The bottom line was somebody took the fall. I didn’t think Vince put a bullet in Eric that quick, but all those guys that are in those top positions, none of them are gonna need to buy houses. They should be renting.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR