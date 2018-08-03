Jim Ross On CM Punk Possibly Working ROH Event At MSG

On a recent episode of The Jim Ross Report, (via wrestlinginc.com), WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about CM Punk possibly working the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event at MSG during WrestleMania 35 weekend. Here is what he had to say:

“That rumor is going to persist until the event comes and goes because CM Punk will be a difference-maker.” Ross said, “he will move and sell a lot of tickets. Is it going to happen? Heck, I don’t know. My money would say, ‘no’. My money would say, ‘no’ – I don’t think Phil wants to get back into the [pro] wrestling world and I don’t blame him, but you know they’re going to try to get him. Every attempt will be made to get him to compete and perform on that show in the Garden.”

