Jim Ross On Goldberg As WWE Champion Going Into WrestleMania 33, Booking Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman

Jim Ross has posted his latest blog entry on his official website, JRsBarBQ.com. Here are the highlights:

On Goldberg as champion going into WrestleMania 33: “Smart money seems to be leaning on the Wrestlemania main event being Goldberg defending the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar. You can do the math on this one. I like the booking if it goes down this way as it adds a viable wrinkle to the expected main event that was born under surprising and unlikely circumstances in November. The argument that WWE is building around two, older talents is feasible but no promotion can ‘save’ an epic match that already has a short shelf life. Get it while one can is my way of thinking. Plus, the more eyeballs on Wrestlemania the better it is for ALL talents to turn in memorable performances in their respective matches so that they can vie for the main event spot next year in NOLA. Because the Lesnar-Goldberg storyline likely has a sooner than one would like to admit shelf life, I agree in getting all one can out of these two now, as in 2017. Seriously doubt that there will ever be another opportunity to promote Lesnar vs Goldgerg which obviously has cache now.”

On how WWE has built Braun Strowman: “Impressed regarding how WWE is building Braun Strowman especially the past 4 weeks. Strowman will get every opportunity to ‘get over’ because his size combined with his agility can’t be manufactured. Plus, wrestling fans have always been willing to invest in a monster athlete especially one who is ‘protected’ when necessary and who is to focus of positive booking. WWE is doing all that and more for Strowman. Strowman cannot become a victim of 50/50 booking and WWE is going to have to be willing to make some creative sacrifices of some to accomplish the best end result with this massive talent who has a discernible upside. I can only imagine how Bill Watts and Ernie Ladd would have booked Braun Strowman back in the day. Bottom line, Watts and Ladd would have gotten the big man ‘over.’ I think WWE will too but much of that is up to the talent to seize this moment and focus completely on improving his fundamental, bell to bell, skill set and continuing to grasp the ‘feel’ for the business. At times, Strowman reminds me of Big Bubba Rogers when he first burst upon the scene. Big Bubba was made to be very special thanks to Dusty Rhodes booking. I like Strowman’s chances.”

On booking Samoa Joe: “Same goes for one of my favorite talents in all of the biz, Samoa Joe, whose debut and subsequent appearance on RAW has been impressive. About now is when many fans will begin to second guess the booking because they can’t figure out where Joe is headed creatively. Hmm..how’s this? Goldberg vs Lesnar at WM33 for Universal Title, Lesnar wins, Lesnar is the Champ until he meets, gasp, Samoa Joe on a big stage for the title. Joe gets the duke. Case Closed. Builds to a Kevin Owens versus Samoa Joe rivalry around the title that could be epic.”