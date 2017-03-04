Jim Ross On His WWE Return, Bayley On Retaining Her Title, More On The WrestleMania 33 Attendance

– Above is what may be the final WrestleMania 33 Diary entry from RAW Women’s Champion Bayley. Sunday’s big event saw Bayley retain her title over Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match. Bayley talks about how she was feeling so many emotions and didn’t know how to explain it. She’s very proud to be a part of this WrestleMania and mentions RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys being her idols. Bayley thanks her fans and says she’s not sure if she would be here if it weren’t for them.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross tweeted the following after making his WWE return to call Roman Reigns’ win over The Undertaker in the WrestleMania 33 main event:

It's always cool to hear #BoomerSooner at #Wrestlemania. 75,000+ heard my homage to @OU_Football tonight. I know Jan was watching. @WWE — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 3, 2017

– As noted, WWE announced 75,245 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night – a new attendance record for the Orlando Citrus Bowl (Camping World Stadium). WWE sent us the following announcement with more details on the attendance: