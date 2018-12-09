Jim Ross On How Much Money He Earned For Each XFL Game He Called

During a recent interview with WKYC Channel 3, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross reflected on calling games under the original XFL banner that took place in 2001 and how much money he made for doing so.

It was revealed earlier this year that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had decided to relaunch the XFL in 2020. Earlier this week, the pro football league revealed the different cities and venues that will be featured in the XFL. Here is what JR had to say:

“I loved it,” Ross said. “I had a blast. It was a lifelong dream, no kidding. I didn’t do it for the money. I made $1,500 a game, and ya know, we’d make five times that just by signing autographs. But I was doing a network game on NBC for $1,500. But I’m not complaining about that! That’s the thing to make clear. It was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had. It was new and exciting.”

