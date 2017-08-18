Jim Ross On SummerSlam, Compares Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada To Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross posted a new blog on his JR’s BBQ website. Here are the highlights:

Comparing Okada vs. Omega To Flair vs. Steamboat: “I had the privilege of commentating all three of the famous Flair-Steamboat trilogy of classics in 1989 and did it with three different partners, Magnum TA, Terry Funk, and Bob Caudle. Ric and Ricky were simply amazing in those bouts that still hold up very well today. I get a kick out of some people trying to intelligently compare the recent Okada-Omega bouts to Flair-Steamboat, as I feel that it is impossible to make valid judgments on matches that were held in totally different eras.

“I do agree that everyone has their own opinions of which we all should respect, but to honestly say that any match is the greatest of all time – including the amazing, Flair-Steamboat bouts – is iffy. Too many people rush to judgemental to declare ‘The Greatest Ever…’ connotations when there is no way to document, to quantify, and to discern what truly is the greatest match ever or the greatest wrestler ever for that matter as we all have our takes.”

SummerSlam sleeper match and expectations for Fatal Four-Way Universal Title match: “Regarding SummerSlam – of which I have high expectations – I am anxious to see how Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura mesh bell to bell as this one could be a sleeper. Both men have much to prove, in my opinion, on this stage and in this specific match. Also, I am not of the mindset that it is automatic that Brock Lesnar will lose the Universal Title on Sunday. I could see, however, this huge main event setting up Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman down the road on another big stage.”